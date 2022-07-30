Pi Financial Cuts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$1.40

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

