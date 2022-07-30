Pickle Finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $639,089.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.89 or 1.00001906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.