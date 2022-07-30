PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 21.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 3.0 %

PZC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 579,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

