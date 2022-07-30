PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PNI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

