PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE PNI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
