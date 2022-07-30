Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

MMM opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.