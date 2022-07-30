Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

