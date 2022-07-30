Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $383.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.49. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.55.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

