Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

