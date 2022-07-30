Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767,211 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,540,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

