Piper Sandler Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

