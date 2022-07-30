Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

NYSE PBI opened at $3.27 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

