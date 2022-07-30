PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.81.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

