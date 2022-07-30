PlayGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,029.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $277,038.64 and approximately $7,029.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.03 or 1.00046587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

According to CryptoCompare, "PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. "

