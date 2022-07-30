PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PLDT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Down 0.1 %

PHI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.32. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

