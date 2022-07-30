Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Plexus Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Plexus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

