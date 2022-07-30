Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Short Interest Update

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

PLRX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.37. 776,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,852. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

