Polygon 1-Day Volume Hits $932.24 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Polygon has a market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $932.24 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,479.77 or 0.99998830 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00130694 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00032589 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
Polygon Profile
MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.