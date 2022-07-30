Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Pool stock opened at $357.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

