Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.74-2.89 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.74-$2.89 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.34. 993,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,096. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

