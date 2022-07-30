Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.74-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.74-$2.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE POR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.34. 993,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

