PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PCH stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

