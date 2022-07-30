Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Trading Up 9.9%

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 17,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 35,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

