PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

