Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

