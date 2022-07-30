Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,734,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
