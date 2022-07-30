Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Square by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 6.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Square by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Square by 30.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after buying an additional 70,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,911 shares of company stock valued at $23,015,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,554,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,209,678. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -507.03 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

