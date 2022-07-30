Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 13,118,622 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.