Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.08. 7,245,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

