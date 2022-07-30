Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

