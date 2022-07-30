Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 14,984 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 326,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in NRG Energy by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,042,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

