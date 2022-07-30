Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.10. 1,182,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

