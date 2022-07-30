PROG (NYSE:PRG) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $18.42 on Thursday. PROG has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in PROG by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

