Project TXA (TXA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $46,136.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.