Project TXA (TXA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $46,136.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
