ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 4,099.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Dow30 accounts for 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 105.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

