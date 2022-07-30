Proton Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and $1.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,529.54 or 0.99999241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00032994 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,763,494,983 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

