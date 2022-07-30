Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 18,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $269.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
