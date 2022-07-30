Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 18,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $269.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Provident Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

