Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prysmian from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 17,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,343. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

