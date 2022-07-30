PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 365.7% in July

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 365.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

