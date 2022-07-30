PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 365.7% in July

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 365.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.