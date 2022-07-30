PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,230 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,145. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PTC by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in PTC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PTC by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

