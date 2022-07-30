PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $137.67.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,230 shares of company stock worth $37,101,145. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

