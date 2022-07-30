PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.21.
PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:PHM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
