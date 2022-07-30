PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

PHM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.