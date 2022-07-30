PUTinCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $156.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $156.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.78 or 1.00024002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00044935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001731 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

