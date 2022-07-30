QCR’s (QCRH) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. QCR has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

