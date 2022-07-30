Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.22 and its 200 day moving average is $387.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

