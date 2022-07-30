Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

TXN opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

