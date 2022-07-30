Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 4,823 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

