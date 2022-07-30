Qtron Investments LLC Takes $621,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

