Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ADM opened at $82.77 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.