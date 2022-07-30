QUAI DAO (QUAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,903.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $183,891.58 and $88,903.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.