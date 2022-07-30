QUAI DAO (QUAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,903.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $183,891.58 and $88,903.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
